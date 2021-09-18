Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Vikings-Cardinals

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Cardinals in the regular season opener on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. It's a tandem Titans fans could only dream out – until it became a reality. Now, after all the hype, all the conversations about chemistry and communication, and all the talk about how good they might be together in the Tennessee offense, it's time to see it all play out. When Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill drops back in the pocket on Sunday, it will be fun to see where the ball ends up, and what Brown and Jones do with it.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO