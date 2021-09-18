CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Vikings-Cardinals

By Andy Kwong
Revenge of the Birds
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Arizona Cardinals game of the 2021 season was a memorable one as they cruised to a 38-13 road victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. After an amazing Week 1 performance, the Cardinals are returning home to Glendale, Arizona with all the momentum as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 19 for their first home game of the season at State Farm Stadium.

www.revengeofthebirds.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

What Went Right for Cardinals in Sunday's Win

The Cardinals went on the road against a 2020 division winner and walked away with the second-most lopsided victory since head coach Kliff Kingsbury took over in 2019. Arizona defeated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 on Sunday, a victory that took all three phases coming together to accomplish. The Cardinals defense...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Cardinals on Sunday at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Cardinals in the regular season opener on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. It's a tandem Titans fans could only dream out – until it became a reality. Now, after all the hype, all the conversations about chemistry and communication, and all the talk about how good they might be together in the Tennessee offense, it's time to see it all play out. When Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill drops back in the pocket on Sunday, it will be fun to see where the ball ends up, and what Brown and Jones do with it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Game Haus

Cardinals Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings

The Cardinals are 1-0 and ready to start their home game schedule on Sunday. Despite it only being one week into the season, the Cardinals looked absolutely impressive in their road win over Tennessee. As for their opponent, the visiting Minnesota Vikings, they blew an opportunity to escape Cincinnati with...
NFL
vikings.com

Vikings Toppled by Cardinals 34-33

The Vikings lost in excruciating fashion Sunday, falling 34-33 to the Cardinals in Arizona, as a 37-yard field goal by Greg Joseph sailed wide right as time expired. Joseph also missed an extra point after Minnesota's third touchdown, which created the off-kilter score in a game that included seven lead changes.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals survive on missed field goals over Minnesota Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals came out flat today and in the end it cost them. Defensively the team started slow, then Kyler Murray came out in the second half and threw a bad pick that Nick Vigil returned for a touchdown. It was ugly, it was ineffective and it was a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Julio Jones
Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray ‘This is the way’ touchdown celebration shirt

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-0 and the reality is they are slowly growing a national fanbase and following. Last week we shared the opportunity to celebrate the re-emergence of Chandler Jones with his “Unstoppable” shirt that dropped after his five sack performance. This week, Kyler Murray gave us a...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Vikings vs. Cardinals Highlights, Final Score: Murray shows MVP potential in Sunday’s win

The Week 2 Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals game included the fireworks we thought it would. While Minnesota and Kirk Cousins came out hot early, Arizona and Kyler Murray found ways to move the ball when it mattered most. In the end, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed an extra point and a 37-yard field goal while time expired as the Cardinals held on for a 34-33 win.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Sunday#Titans#American Football#Vikings Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#Bashaud Breeland#Pro Football Focus
Revenge of the Birds

How the Arizona Cardinals can win the NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals....no...the entire NFC West is off to an amazing 7-1 start across the National Football League. As far as divisions go, there’s none tougher. The Arizona Cardinals, overall, are projected by the majority of analysts to finish in 4th place in their division—behind the Rams, Niners and even Seahawks. But...through two games there’s been noticeable improvement in talent on Arizona’s side.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy