7 Capitals Could Play at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
It’s strange to process the Winter Olympics are right around the corner considering the summer games took place this year. The pandemic pushed the most significant sporting events in the world closer together. The Summer Olympics were delayed into 2021, the Winter Olympics and the World Cup both take place next year, and the following summer the Women’s World Cup takes place in 2023. A busy time for fans. Come February, it will be a busy time for the stars of the NHL.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0