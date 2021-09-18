CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dundee boss James McPake hoping team can break 17-year Tannadice hoodoo

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFsIi_0c0G9Sce00
James McPake netted a late equaliser at Tannadice in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Dundee manager James McPake is convinced his squad have what it takes to end a 17-year wait for victory at Tannadice.

McPake’s side take on Dundee United on Sunday in the first top-flight derby between the next-door neighbours since Dundee consigned Mixu Paatelainen’s men to relegation at Dens Park in May 2016.

Dundee were unbeaten in four matches against their city rivals that season – with the help of McPake’s stoppage-time equaliser at Tannadice – but they have not enjoyed a winning feeling on enemy turf since Steve Lovell and John Sutton were on target in a 2-1 triumph in August 2004.

McPake said: “We want to go down there and break a 17-year hoodoo. We have not won down there in 17 years so there’s the carrot for us, go down there and be the first Dundee team to win there in 17 years.

“We have certainly got the players to play in these types of games. Almost everybody has played in some sort of derby. Some of my squad have played in Old Firm derbies, a lot of them have played in the Dundee derby, a lot of them played in massive play-off games for this club only a few months ago.

“So we have certainly got players who can handle the occasion. That’s what you need to do in these games, you need to go down there and handle the occasion, because at times it can get the better of people.

“But we fully believe we have the squad of players and the right mentality and character to go down there and get a positive result.”

McPake’s side secured a point on their previous visit in December 2019 but were on the end of a 6-2 thrashing months beforehand in the early stages on his reign.

Those games were in the second tier and the former Hibernian and Coventry defender feels there is something extra special about the latest fixture.

“We played them in the Championship but I think a Premiership derby carries more weight,” he said.

“I know it’s the exact same thing, you are going for three points, but it’s the Premiership. Both clubs feel they should be in the Premiership and both clubs now are in the Premiership.

“It’s games like this you relish, it’s the one you look for when the fixtures come out.

“I’m looking forward to the walk down there. We have sold out our allocation and I’m sure it will be a full house and the atmosphere will be electric. I have played in enough of them, I have managed in a few of them, and they are great games to be involved in.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

James McPake and Dundee ready for key derby week

James McPake is already looking forward to what could be a pivotal week in Dundee’s season. The Dark Blues could only draw with Livingston at Dens Park on Saturday despite having the majority of chances and an attacking line-up that included on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, with Jason Cummings coming off the bench and Cillian Sheridan an unused sub.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Mixu Paatelainen
fourfourtwo.com

Paul McGowan urges his Dundee team-mates to leave their mark on the Tayside derby

Paul McGowan has urged his Dundee team-mates to make a name for themselves in Sunday’s Tayside derby and avoid a painful walk back to Dens Park. McGowan and his colleagues will make the unique journey to Tannadice on foot and walk the gauntlet of home supporters for the 200-yard distance down the street.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

James Penrice hoping Livingston can make life tough for Celtic

Livingston left-back James Penrice feels they must aim to turn the Celtic fans on their own team when they host Ange Postecoglou’s side on Sunday. Postecoglou has tasted defeat in five of his six away matches in charge and the Tony Macaroni Arena proved a difficult ground for his predecessors, with neither Brendan Rodgers nor Neil Lennon able to take three points since Livi were promoted.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee Derby#Dundee United#Hoodoo#Tannadice#Premiership Derby
SkySports

Dundee United 1-0 Dundee: Ian Harkes delivers derby delight for Dundee Utd at Tannadice

Ian Harkes' late strike earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory in the first Dundee derby staged in the top flight since 2016. Chances were few and far between in a tightly contested match but the hosts eventually made the breakthrough with 10 minutes left, ensuring a positive ending to a weekend on which a new statue of the revered former United manager Jim McLean was unveiled at Tannadice.
SOCCER
newschain

James McPake confident Dundee will start taking their chances

James McPake is confident his Dundee team will show their “ruthless” streak soon. The Dark Blues have not scored in three matches and are yet to win a cinch Premiership game since getting promotion. But McPake believes his side are creating many more chances than they were in his early...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: More to come from this team

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says there's much more to come from his team. Ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham, the German claimed his team were still finding their way, despite an unbeaten start to the season and Romelu Lukaku's deadly form. Tuchel believes Chelsea are having to cope with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ademola Lookman opens his account for Leicester as Millwall are brushed aside

Ademola Lookman’s first goal for Leicester helped fire them to a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at his local side MillwallWinger Lookman, who grew up in nearby Peckham, marked his full Foxes debut with the opening goal shortly after half-time.Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped up the victory with Leicester’s second two minutes from time.Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers perhaps mindful of his side’s shaky start to the season, named a strong line-up at The Den despite making eight changes.But after a scrappy start it was Championship Millwall who went close to opening the scoring in the 14th minute after a half-cleared corner fell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Partey fitness update ahead of north London derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Thomas Partey is ‘so willing to play’ during a fitness update on the midfielder ahead of the north London derby on Sunday.The 28-year-old, who has been shaking off an ankle injury, played just under an hour in the Gunners’ 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday and could feature in the club’s Premier League match.Arteta said: “Yes it was [the plan to play him for as long as we did] . He hasn’t played a lot of minutes. The rhythm of matches is nothing like the training session. He’s so willing to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Brentford incredibly brave team

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he's an admirer of Saturday's opponents Brentford. Klopp has tracked the progress of Thomas Frank's team, who were promoted from the Championship via the play-offs last season, with intrigue and appreciation. Klopp toldLiverpoolfc.com: “I really admire these kind of projects, if you want. They have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leeds United will be seeking a first Premier League win of the season as they host West Ham at Elland Road.Marcelo Bielsa’s side are just one point clear of the relegation zone after five fixtures of the new campaign.They advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a dramatic win on penalties at Fulham in midweek.West Ham must consider how to reshuffle their attack with Michail Antonio available again after suspension, after they too won on Wednesday night, beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in well over a decade.Here’s all you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy