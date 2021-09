Week Three has arrived and we’re back with the South’s Oldest Rivalry in Virginia vs. North Carolina. The Hoos are on a roll going 2-0 in the first two weeks of the season against opponents they were expected to dispatch. For the first time this season, Virginia comes in as an underdog—and on the road no less—against a Tar Heel team that’s good, but not the clear Coastal Division favorites as they were expected to be before the season started. This is going to be a good one, folks, and could set the tone for the rest of the season.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO