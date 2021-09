EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety is hiring. It’s holding an open house on Saturday if you’re interested in being a 9-1-1 operator.

The open house is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety at 50 Eagleville Road in Eagleville.

Job applications will be available on-site and make sure you bring a valid driver’s license.