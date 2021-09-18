Opinion: Technical education in today’s world

Now, more than ever, the world is calling upon young people to lead through the unpredictability and turmoil that has characterized the last year-and-a-half. More than ever, young people are answering that call. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national, nonprofit, Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) that has fostered the development of young community leaders for the past 77 years. Through its focus on Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education – formerly known as “home economics” – FCCLA has ensured that students around the country are prepared to take the world by storm, even in a pandemic.