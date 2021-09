The NHL has a new TV package — ESPN is back in the game — and that will mean additional national exposure for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2021-22 regular season. With the NHL having games televised and streamed by ESPN, Hulu, ABC, ESPN+ and TNT, the Canes are scheduled for one exclusive ESPN telecast and one exclusive ABC game. There are no scheduled TNT telecasts of Canes games this season.

