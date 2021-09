She’s still Jenny from the Block! J.Lo looked so stylish as she bundled up in a furry coat by Coach. Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the definition of chic in this Coach jacket! The New York native stayed warm in the nearly $3,000 shearling garment as she stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday, Sept. 24, to a concert rehearsal for Global Citizen. The furry brown jacket featured the brand’s signature oval-gold buttons, which are most commonly seen on their iconic handbags.

