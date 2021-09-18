CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivian president calls for global debt relief for poor countries

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Bolivian President Luis Arce called on Saturday for a global agreement to lower debts for poor countries at a diplomatic summit in Mexico, as he and other heads of state seek to boost a new Latin American and Caribbean diplomatic block. The socialist South American leader...

