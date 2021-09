Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for more than 275 yards in a game six different times in his ASU career - that's 33% of his starts. He has ran the ball for more than 50 yards in six games as well. He has never thrown for 275+ and ran for 50+ in the same game in his career - and that should be a little terrifying for BYU fans. On any given week, Daniels can take over a game with his arm or his legs. He is dynamic enough to do both and that is what makes him one of the most difficult quarterbacks that BYU has to prepare to play against this season.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO