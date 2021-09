The American Bureau of Shipping has stamp of approval on the design of a new hydrogen-ready wind turbine installation vessel intended for the U.S. market. The Approval in Principal was to Ned Project Inc. for its Jones Act compliant NP20000X ULAM design, which was developed to meet future offshore wind market demands by having the capability of handling 15-20 MW wind turbine installations. The design loads monopiles vertically on the 8,000 square-meter (m2) deck, eliminating the need to rotate monopiles to the vertical position at sea, which is intended to increase efficiency and safety. The design is also equipped with a leg encircling heavy cargo crane with a working load of 3,500 metric tons capable of handling turbines of 240-meter rotor diameter and 150-meter tower height.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO