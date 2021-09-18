Cult of Personality

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I have been watching Pro Wrasslin' pretty much my entire. life and the pop CM Punk got in the United Center in his. in ring microphone debut in AEW last month was about as loud as. any thing I have heard on TV.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Variety

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Sets January Date for TBS Move, ‘Rampage’ to Remain on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially set the date for “Dynamite’s” move to TBS. The pro wrestling promotion’s flagship weekly series will move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Until then, new episodes will continue to air weekly on TNT Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. However, the recently launched sister show “AEW: Rampage” will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. “Rampage” debuted on TNT on Aug. 13 and airs weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. AEW has proven to be a strong ratings draw for the Turner networks, with “AEW:Dynamite” ranking as the number one...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
fighterfans.com

WWE Draft: Potential spoiler on a massive move to SmackDown

The WWE Draft will be taking place on Friday, October 1st at WWE SmackDown and running through to Monday, October 4th on Monday Night RAW. According to a recent local advertisement, we may have already discovered one of the major WWE Draft moves that is set to take place in a couple of weeks.
WWE
Cm Punk
firstsportz.com

Cancel John Cena trends due to his comments on Chris Kanyon

Cancel John Cena has started trending on Twitter due to his comments about Chris Kanyon, who was an American professional wrestler. Kanyon, who appeared on World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Federation, struggled with depression and bipolar disorder. In 2010, he committed suicide at the age of 40 and left behind an apology note for his family.
WWE
TVLine

Emily Deschanel Will Battle a Cult in Netflix Limited Series Devil in Ohio

Emily Deschanel‘s world is about to be turned upside down, no bones about it. The actress, who recently followed up her 12-season run on Bones with a buzzy arc on Animal Kingdom, will lead the cast of Netflix’s limited thriller series Devil in Ohio. Production on the eight-episode project is currently underway in Vancouver. “When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart,” per the official logline. Along with Deschanel, the cast includes Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) as Peter, Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away With Murder) as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur (TNT’s Snowpiercer) as Mae, Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) as Jules, Alisha Newton (Heartland) as Helen and Naomi Tan (Wednesday) as Dani. Devil in Ohio is based on Daria Polatin’s 2017 novel. Polatin will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Rachel Miller (with Haven Entertainment) and Andrew Wilder. Ian Hay will also produce. The show’s directors include John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope and Steve Adelson. Will you be joining Deschanel in Ohio for a dance with the Devil? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the limited series below.
OHIO STATE
sportswar.com

We’re 57-9 at Cameron? Wow!

Interesting (but confusing) chart on ACC head-to-head records -- Toolie92 09/24/2021 3:07PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

#hardthingstogether

I know Fu doesn't get much love but Bronco looks clueless on the sideline ** -- hokie hustler 09/24/2021 10:12PM. That would be a good game of take your pick: who was the better hire? -- Tombo 09/24/2021 10:14PM. Umm Fuente all day. 5-1 against UVA and much better overall...
FOOTBALL
AOL Corp

Pitch imperfect: Conor McGregor chucks terrible toss at Wrigley Field

He’s got control issues. Conor McGregor threw out a notoriously bad first pitch Tuesday night before a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. The disastrous delivery sailed so far right (from McGregor’s perspective) that it left the camera view entirely and sent ceremonial catcher and Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom scrambling to find the ball.
COMBAT SPORTS
World Soccer Talk

The Cult Of Watching Soccer: World Soccer Talk Podcast

In the NEW episode, number 236, host Christopher Harris plus co-hosts Kartik Krishnaiyer and Kyle Fansler cover a range of topics including:. • NBC bounces back with stronger-than-ever Premier League coverage. • Serie B finds a home in the U.S. • Why this Premier League TV deal will be the...
MLS
sportswar.com

Yeah, but who knew Bruce Willis was dead the whole time?

Wake's QB isnt as good so we should stop the run a lot better..VA 38-14 ** -- Wahoo Ron 09/24/2021 5:59PM. We're a different team at home. I was afraid the Tar Holes would boat race -- HooRemembers 09/24/2021 4:43PM. 1 punt per half, 1 FG attempt, and 1 turnover...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Anyone else nervous/anxious for tonight's swing game?

2-2 vs. 3-1 with a Thursday night date w/ Miami looming. I do not recall the last time that I was this anxious about an early season game. If I'm a betting man, I use my brain & take WF here. However, my heart is begging the Hoos to just find a way to win this game.
MIAMI, FL
sportswar.com

In the Greg's Grades analysis, one weird standout was UNC's strategy

Was selling out to stop the run (think I'm characterizing that right.) Feel like Armstrong would've gone for at least 50 if his knee was normal still, just was an interesting point that that was UNC's strategy. They certainly didn't succeed in stopping us, their stops were us effing up with penalties and TOs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

In a similar vein, I find the lounge interesting after a few drinks.

Random conversation at the bar yesterday with 2 friends from work...... -- CrystalCoveHokie 09/24/2021 5:38PM. What? How can that be? Now those guys were the real deal. ** -- HokiesBill48 09/24/2021 6:51PM. In a similar vein, I find the lounge interesting after a few drinks. ** -- Coach McGuirk 09/24/2021...
SPORTS
Deadline

SMOSH Alum Mari Takahashi Named Co-Owner Of Esports Org Spacestation Gaming

Esports organization Spacestation Gaming has named SMOSH alum Mari “AtomicMari” Takahashi as co-owner, joining founder Shaun “Shonduras” McBride, Sean Holladay and Peter Kitch. “Mari’s incomparable experience and ‘now-how’ in this space made her an obvious choice as our new co-owner,” said McBride. “Having worked with her in the past and experienced first-hand what she brings to the table, I can’t wait to once again work alongside her and continue to build one of the best esports organizations in the business.” Established in 2017, Spacestation Gaming is a professional esports organization competition in several esports titles including Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, PUBG,...
ECONOMY
sportswar.com

27-24 good guys. Because of so much hype, I'll trust

27-24 good guys. Because of so much hype, I'll trust -- hoosone 09/24/2021 6:06PM. Wake's QB isnt as good so we should stop the run a lot better..VA 38-14 ** -- Wahoo Ron 09/24/2021 5:59PM. We're a different team at home. I was afraid the Tar Holes would boat race...
COLLEGE SPORTS

