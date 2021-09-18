Cult of Personality

Emily Deschanel‘s world is about to be turned upside down, no bones about it. The actress, who recently followed up her 12-season run on Bones with a buzzy arc on Animal Kingdom, will lead the cast of Netflix’s limited thriller series Devil in Ohio. Production on the eight-episode project is currently underway in Vancouver. “When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart,” per the official logline. Along with Deschanel, the cast includes Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) as Peter, Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away With Murder) as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur (TNT’s Snowpiercer) as Mae, Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) as Jules, Alisha Newton (Heartland) as Helen and Naomi Tan (Wednesday) as Dani. Devil in Ohio is based on Daria Polatin’s 2017 novel. Polatin will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Rachel Miller (with Haven Entertainment) and Andrew Wilder. Ian Hay will also produce. The show’s directors include John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope and Steve Adelson. Will you be joining Deschanel in Ohio for a dance with the Devil? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the limited series below.

