Gal Gadot helped DC fans celebrate the annual Batman Day, which happens on the third Saturday in September, by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from Justice League of her becoming a very bizarre Wonder Batwoman. While the day saw the launch of Batman: The Audio Adventures on HBO Max and other new Dark Knight content across various mediums, the Wonder Woman star took to her Twitter account to have a bit of fun with her followers by revealed the clip in which, dressed in her Wonder Woman costume, Gadot put on Ben Affleck's Batman mask resulting in a sight that will likely give some people nightmares.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO