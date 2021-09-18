CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corson County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 15:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will be supportive of rapid fire growth. Any fires will become difficult to control and suppress.

