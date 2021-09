IT’S not the welterweight fight we want to see happen but it’s preferable to most of the ‘fights’ we are seeing taking place in boxing today. The fight in question is Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, which, according to promoter Bob Arum, could be announced officially as early as next week. That seems as good as it’s going to get in the welterweight division at the moment, what with Errol Spence, Crawford’s primary rival, out injured for a while, and is considerably better than most other fights being passed off as ‘boxing’ in 2021.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO