Thomas Ray Litterer
Litterer, Thomas Ray 87, of Cumming, GA passed away on August 21, 2021 from COVID-19 complications. Tom was born on November 21, 1933, in Richmond, VA, the youngest of five children. His father died at an early age and his mother was forced to put her three sons in an orphanage while raising Tom's two sisters. He attended Randolph-Macon College in Richmond where he excelled in football, track and tennis. After graduating, Tom joined Armstrong Cork Co. and while working in Cincinnati met his future wife, Barbara Rosselott. They raised two sons, Eric and Mark, and were married for 56 years until her death in 2018. In 1967, he and an Armstrong colleague started a Management Recruiters franchise in Minneapolis which gained national recognition. Tom and Barb enjoyed many years on Lake Minnetonka, moving south after his retirement. He was an accomplished tennis player, golfer and loved camping, fishing and hunting. His engaging sense of humor and southern charm attracted a broad range of friends. Tom was preceded in death by wife, Barbara, and son, Eric. He is survived by son, Mark (Beth), of Alpharetta, GA and grandchildren, Mark Jr., Madeline, Morgan and Lindsey. Condolences may be offered to 10215 High Falls Pt, Alpharetta, GA 30022.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0