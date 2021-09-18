Thomas Ray Litterer

Ray Rogers began his life’s story on March 4, 1941. He was born the son of the late Olin and Burlia Rogers. Early in life, Ray learned the great importance of life relationships as he was fortunate enough to be a product of the textile mill village of Arnco. These were folks with little of the world’s possessions in a physical sense. Those “things” were not so important. Everyone in the village was in the same boat, but their greatest assets were the deep relationships formed from life in this unique community. Everyone looked after everyone else. Your neighbor’s issues became your own to some extent, but only in a sense of being a good neighbor. Ray Rogers learned these lessons well and adopted them into his own life and in that of his family. Love came into Ray’s life early. He was smitten by a young lady who lived nearby, and thus began a wonderful love story with his beloved Peggy Sue Gordon (Rogers).

