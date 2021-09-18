CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Thomas Ray Litterer

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Litterer, Thomas Ray 87, of Cumming, GA passed away on August 21, 2021 from COVID-19 complications. Tom was born on November 21, 1933, in Richmond, VA, the youngest of five children. His father died at an early age and his mother was forced to put her three sons in an orphanage while raising Tom's two sisters. He attended Randolph-Macon College in Richmond where he excelled in football, track and tennis. After graduating, Tom joined Armstrong Cork Co. and while working in Cincinnati met his future wife, Barbara Rosselott. They raised two sons, Eric and Mark, and were married for 56 years until her death in 2018. In 1967, he and an Armstrong colleague started a Management Recruiters franchise in Minneapolis which gained national recognition. Tom and Barb enjoyed many years on Lake Minnetonka, moving south after his retirement. He was an accomplished tennis player, golfer and loved camping, fishing and hunting. His engaging sense of humor and southern charm attracted a broad range of friends. Tom was preceded in death by wife, Barbara, and son, Eric. He is survived by son, Mark (Beth), of Alpharetta, GA and grandchildren, Mark Jr., Madeline, Morgan and Lindsey. Condolences may be offered to 10215 High Falls Pt, Alpharetta, GA 30022.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluemountaineagle.com

Andrew Thomas

Oct. 17, 1927 - Sept. 18, 2021. GRANVILLE — After a long, fruitful and full life, Andy finally got to go home after 93 years on this earth. He was one month short of his 94th birthday. He kicked the bucket and he kicked it hard. Our father always told us, "We all take our turn and when we do, we go to a better place." And that he did on Saturday, September 18th. He is reunited with his wife, Anne who predeceased him in 1998.
GRANVILLE, NY
Newnan Times-Herald

Ray Rogers

Ray Rogers began his life’s story on March 4, 1941. He was born the son of the late Olin and Burlia Rogers. Early in life, Ray learned the great importance of life relationships as he was fortunate enough to be a product of the textile mill village of Arnco. These were folks with little of the world’s possessions in a physical sense. Those “things” were not so important. Everyone in the village was in the same boat, but their greatest assets were the deep relationships formed from life in this unique community. Everyone looked after everyone else. Your neighbor’s issues became your own to some extent, but only in a sense of being a good neighbor. Ray Rogers learned these lessons well and adopted them into his own life and in that of his family. Love came into Ray’s life early. He was smitten by a young lady who lived nearby, and thus began a wonderful love story with his beloved Peggy Sue Gordon (Rogers).
OBITUARIES
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Minneapolis#Camping#Lake Minnetonka#Ga#Randolph Macon College#Armstrong Cork Co#Management Recruiters

Comments / 0

Community Policy