Richard Earl 'Dick' Lundborg

Lundborg, Richard "Dick" Earl 84, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. He was the beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and caring friend to all who knew him. Dick was born in Minneapolis to Ralph and Louella Lundborg in 1937. He graduated from South HS, the Law School and Graduate School (MBA) at the U of M and served in the Army National Guard. In 1960, Dick married the love of his life, Donna Parish. Together, they raised three children. He worked for both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses. His deep passion and involvement with Christian organizations and Grace Church led him to found Lundborg Foundation, SF Foundation, faithexplorer.com, church-facts.com, and thinkersbiblestudies.com. Dick is preceded in death by his parents & granddaughter Kristine Anne Wucherpfennig. He is survived by his wife Donna; children Kathleen Wucherfennig (Fred), Michael Lundborg (Stephanie) and Nancy Mayo (John); brother Bill Lundborg (Linda); grandchil-dren Rachel Schwein (Tyler), Andrea Wucherpfennig, Matthew Wucherpfennig; Corban Lundborg (Anele), Ian Lundborg, Hayden Lundborg, Madison Barrera (Brian); Molly Lindsay (Matthew), Shane, Abby and Emily Parish. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 23, at Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie (live stream wooddale.org/events). Memorials to Steiger International.