CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Richard Earl 'Dick' Lundborg

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Lundborg, Richard "Dick" Earl 84, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. He was the beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and caring friend to all who knew him. Dick was born in Minneapolis to Ralph and Louella Lundborg in 1937. He graduated from South HS, the Law School and Graduate School (MBA) at the U of M and served in the Army National Guard. In 1960, Dick married the love of his life, Donna Parish. Together, they raised three children. He worked for both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses. His deep passion and involvement with Christian organizations and Grace Church led him to found Lundborg Foundation, SF Foundation, faithexplorer.com, church-facts.com, and thinkersbiblestudies.com. Dick is preceded in death by his parents & granddaughter Kristine Anne Wucherpfennig. He is survived by his wife Donna; children Kathleen Wucherfennig (Fred), Michael Lundborg (Stephanie) and Nancy Mayo (John); brother Bill Lundborg (Linda); grandchil-dren Rachel Schwein (Tyler), Andrea Wucherpfennig, Matthew Wucherpfennig; Corban Lundborg (Anele), Ian Lundborg, Hayden Lundborg, Madison Barrera (Brian); Molly Lindsay (Matthew), Shane, Abby and Emily Parish. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 23, at Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie (live stream wooddale.org/events). Memorials to Steiger International.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Law School#Graduate School#The U Of M#The Army National Guard#Christian#Grace Church#Lundborg Foundation#Sf Foundation#Faithexplorer Com#Thinkersbiblestudies Com#Wooddale Church#Steiger International

Comments / 0

Community Policy