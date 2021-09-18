Ronald A. Brambilla

Brambilla, Ronald A. of Minnetonka, was born August 20, 1932 to the late Elizabeth (Backdahl) & Arthur Brambilla. Ron passed away on September 9, 2021 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Renee MacCallum and Jack Brambilla. Survived by his high school sweetheart & wife of 65 years, Jamesine; daughter Cindy (Chris) and sons Tom (Diana), Jim (Pam), grandchildren Paige, Laura, Jenna, Nash & Cole and great grandchildren Ryder & Oliver. He grew up in southwest Minneapolis, proudly served 2 years in the US Army, started Brambilla's Motors in Shakopee with his father and brother in 1957 and was married to Jamesine in 1956. Ron was a loving husband and father that was very committed & generous with his family. In 1984, Ron opened Brambilla's Lease Systems, Inc. where he passionately worked with his son Jim. He practiced his profession with great skill & integrity until his death. He was well respected in the industry with his knowledge and presence. He and Jamesine enjoyed traveling and many cruises (Panama Canal, Alaska & Europe were several favorites). He enjoyed spending time in the Colorado Mountains & "Up North" at Crosslake with his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Service begins at 2:00pm, visitation 1 hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel located at 5000 West 50th & Hwy. 100, Edina, MN 55436. Interment: Ft. Snelling National Cemetery TBD.