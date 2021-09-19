CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX's 1st all-civilian crew splashes down after successful mission

By Mina Kaji
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ak8Fi_0c0G6gqt00

After three days in space, the first all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit splashed down successfully Saturday night.

The Dragon capsule returned to Earth just after 7 p.m. ET.

MORE: SpaceX successfully launches 1st all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit

The capsule was traveling at 17,500 mph when it deorbited, slowed down to around 350 mph when the parachute deployed at 18,000 feet and slowed to 119 mph before it hit the ocean.

It splashed down in its preferred location in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Canaveral. They had been prepared to pivot to the Gulf of Mexico, if needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTCHh_0c0G6gqt00
SpaceX via AP - PHOTO: In this image taken provided by SpaceX, a capsule carrying four people parachutes into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission made history as the farthest any civilian has traveled from Earth -- 367 miles above it -- even farther than the International Space Station.

There is always risk launching into space and coming home. While the crew has been trained by SpaceX , they are not professional astronauts.

Saturday's splashdown was the third SpaceX Dragon-crewed capsule to splash down from orbit, but the first with no professional astronaut on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjZ9S_0c0G6gqt00
Thom Baur/Reuters - PHOTO: The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38, an experienced pilot, is commanding the mission. He founded a payment process company called Shift4 Payments and purchased all four seats on the flight for an estimated $220 million.

Isaacman wanted this mission to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Before the launch he personally donated $100 million to help end child cancer.

After the crew's return, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Twitter he would chip in $50 million to the fundraising goal for St. Jude as well.

MORE: SpaceX to send 1st all-civilian crew into orbit for 3 days

Isaacman reserved one seat for 29-year-old St. Jude ambassador Hayley Arceneaux. Arceneaux was treated at St. Jude as a child and returned to work there as a physician assistant. She is now the youngest American to go to space as well as the first pediatric cancer survivor.

Dr. Sian Proctor, 51, the third occupant, made history as well as the fourth African American woman astronaut to travel into space.

Rounding out the crew was Chris Sembroski, 41, an Iraq war veteran and engineer with Lockheed Martin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8qSu_0c0G6gqt00
John Kraus/Netflix via Getty Images - PHOTO: The Inspiration4 crew,Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux pose for a photo, July 1, 2021.

They all spoke with children currently being treated at St. Jude live from space on Friday.

"What kind of sleeping bag do you have?" one child asked Arceneaux.

"So if you've ever been camping, we pretty much have those same kind of sleeping bags," she said. "We were in our sleeping bags on top of our chairs, but we were floating on top of the chair and we had a seat belt around our sleeping bag. So we didn't fly away when we were sleeping."

MORE: NASA-SpaceX mission crew splash down in Gulf of Mexico, return home from International Space Station

"Can you take pictures in space?" another child asked Proctor.

"We absolutely can take pictures in space," she responded. "And we've been taking a lot of those pictures and video so we can capture this moment and share it with everybody when we come home."

Since liftoff, the mission has raised an additional $500,000 for the research hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gbwM_0c0G6gqt00
Thom Baur/Reuters - PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021.

The crew has also been busy conducting experiments including using a portable ultrasound to measure their corneas and optic nerves for indications on intracranial pressure.

"We've also been taking several swabs of different parts of our body to evaluate the microbiome and how that changes in these three days in space," Arceanaux said.

ABC News' Gio Benitez and Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.

