Minneapolis, MN

Shirley A. (Johnson) Carlson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Carlson, Shirley A. Johnson age 93 died peacefully on August 22, 2021. Shirley was born in Minneapolis MN 1928 to Arthur and Gertrude Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and four brothers. She was the last of her siblings to pass on. Shirley is survived by her daughter Laurrie Hoehn; granddaughter Angela (Michael) Schultz; granddaughter Kirsten Mega Hoehn (Lenny) Russo; great granddaughter Hannah (Austin) Fuller; great grandson Justin Schultz; sister-in-law Betty Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was a caring mother, a doting grandmother, a doting great grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was a kind and gentle spirit who was loved by all who knew her. It was Shirley's wish to have her ashes scattered and celebration of life event that will be announced later. Those wishing to honor her life may donate in her name to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital.

Justin Schultz

