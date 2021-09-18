CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Kay McMillen

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

McMillen, Kay On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Kay (Katherine) Rose McMillen left this world to be reunited with family and friends in the Kingdom of God. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne "Mac"; parents Cecilia and Richard Byrne; siblings Jimmy Byrne, Alice (Clem) Groh, Mille (Eddie) Zika, Lucille (Ronnie) Stratton, and brother-in-law Tom Matejcek She will be greatly missed by many, including sister Mary Matejcek; children David (Cindy) Pat (Val Tyler), Mark (Laurie), and Kelly (Michelle Locken); Grandchildren Megan, Nicole (Kyle) Fuerst, Josh, Tyler, Ryan, Brandon and many family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Saturday, October 2nd at St. Thomas Church, 24609 St. Thomas Rd., Le Sueur, MN with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital.

Ryan

