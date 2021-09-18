CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley Ann (Bebeau, DeLong) Loxton

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Loxton, Shirley Ann (Bebeau, DeLong) age 88 of Maple Grove passed away peacefully at home August 19, 2021. Preceded in death by father Paul Bebeau Sr. (step-mom Doris), mother Venerice (Kenneth) Allen, brother Gordon Bebeau, son Richard Paul DeLong and granddaughter Jenette Gleason. Survived by loving husband Richard of 38 years, daughters Beverly (Clark) Jenney, Rose Marie DeLong, Debbie (Steve) Spires; sons Michael (Patty) DeLong and Scott (Jeanette) DeLong, step children Michelle (Tom) Koehler and Rick (Sandi) Loxton; grandchildren, Troy Thomas Melich, Kersten Middleton, Katie (Mick) Blazevic, Bill Jenney, Michaela DeLong, Natashia Rose DeLong, Stephanie DeLong, Revelin Loxton; 6 great-grandchildren; and fur-baby Stanley. A special mention to Mom's hangout buddies; Florence Klersy, Lorna Ludke and Betty Lee. There were many memories made with them that Mom talked about often and pretty sure there were some that she never shared with her children for good reason!!! Wonderful wife, mother & grandmother; caring, amazing, fun-loving, great sense of humor, hard-working mom that raised 6 children on her own. We love you and our hearts cherish every moment you were with us. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will forever be grateful for the wonderful care daughter Rose gave to Mom over the last years. An informal gathering to celebrate Shirley's life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the home of Scott and Jeanette DeLong 26875 140th St. NW Zimmerman MN. Stop in for lunch and share some memories. Any Memorials will be donated in Shirley's name to the Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley MN and the ASPCA.

