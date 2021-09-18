CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Travis F. Kwatera

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Kwatera, Travis F. age 41, formerly of Fridley, MN died unexpectedly on 9/8/2021. Preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Mary (Sosniecki). Survived by his children Tanner, Makayla, and Arianna; brother Taylor (Mandy); sister Breanne; nieces Nollie and Harper; nephew Kaden. Travis will be remembered for his contagious smile, sensitive heart, and his uncanny wit. He would also like to be remembered as the best smelling guy you will ever know. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. A Celebration of Travis' Life will be held on Saturday, September 25th from 10am - 2pm at North Mississippi Regional Park, 5116 North Mississippi Drive, Minneapolis 55412. Prepared words from the family will begin at 12p. Please come with your stories and memories to share. Luncheon provided. Spreading of cremains will be held privately with immediate family at a later date.

