Columbia County, OR

Garden Plots: Winding down the garden

By Chip Bubl Chronicle Guest Column
thechronicleonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat you do with the vegetable garden space that is done producing and is this a good time to make new beds for next year’s planting?. I would first remove anything that in the garden that is diseased. Second, our soils need lime and lime takes about six months to fully react with the soil and make it less acidic, so fall is a great time to apply it. Add limestone to the vegetable garden at the rate of 10 pounds per 100 square feet and either rototill the soil and remaining plant debris or lightly turn it with a spading fork. This is enough to last four or five years. If the area you are liming hasn’t been watered recently, you may need to water it for several hours and then till the next day to make it an easier process.

#Vegetable Garden#Soil Food Web#Summer Garden#Organic Soil#Master Gardeners#Austrian#Cascade#The Osu Extension Office

