Counter Culture, Clams, Convents and a Circle of Global Citizens

By WAYNE D. KING, NH Secrets, Legends, Lore
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 7 days ago
An Interview with author Eleanor Dunfey-Freiburger. Counter Culture is like reading the “Cliff or Spark Notes” of an extraordinary family’s journey from the start of the 20th century to today. It is the tale of an era in American history as witnessed and acted upon by a family of first- and second-generation immigrants to the U.S. in which each decade yielded countless stories that, told over, would form the template of an American success story for the ages. Courage, tragedy, humor, resilience, happiness, sadness and hope all were a part of the Dunfey family tableau.

indepthnh.org

