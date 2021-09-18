Counter Culture, Clams, Convents and a Circle of Global Citizens

For Baby Boomers, you will always remember where you were on days when a world-changing event happens. When President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, I was in Eighth Grade English class going over adverbs vs adjectives. The principal’s voice was wavering when he halted the class over the intercom system to say the president had been shot. As we all sat there in stunned disbelief, about half an hour later, he spoke again to say school was cancelled and everybody should go home.

