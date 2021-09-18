CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Alabama will wear ‘battleship’ helmet logo vs. Alcorn State on Saturday night

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
South Alabama is not only bringing back its blue jerseys for Saturday night’s game with Alcorn State, it will once again don the “battleship” helmet logo. The Jaguar’s helmets will feature an outline of the U.S.S. Alabama on the left side, with the word “Mobile” emblazoned across it. The World War II era battleship has been docked in Mobile Bay since the early 1960s, and operates as part of a state park and museum.

