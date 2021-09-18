South Alabama will wear ‘battleship’ helmet logo vs. Alcorn State on Saturday night
South Alabama is not only bringing back its blue jerseys for Saturday night’s game with Alcorn State, it will once again don the “battleship” helmet logo. The Jaguar’s helmets will feature an outline of the U.S.S. Alabama on the left side, with the word “Mobile” emblazoned across it. The World War II era battleship has been docked in Mobile Bay since the early 1960s, and operates as part of a state park and museum.www.al.com
Comments / 0