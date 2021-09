At 81, my mother runs a thriving bed & breakfast. She does it because she enjoys it – and the money helps too. She says it keeps her young and she does seem young – not a day over 70. She started the business in her fifties, after a successful career in fashion. She crossed the line from creative director of her own fashion house to very contented B&B lady in one graceful step.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO