Chicago, IL

Ed’s Driveway: Rivian Adventure Vehicle

By Ed Curran
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an exciting new company building electric pickup trucks.

We love local stories and Rivian just rolled out their first vehicles from their facility in Normal, Illinois. This is exciting Illinois news and exciting automotive news.

I haven’t driven the Rivian Adventure Vehicle yet, but Motor Trend recently did and said it was unlike any pickup they’d ever driven. They called it part truck, part sport sedan and 100-percent amazing!

It’s a truck that’s not medium sized but not quite full-sized. It’s power is insane and it has a 0-60 time of just about 3 seconds. The truck is all electric with a range of 300 miles. It looks like a futuristic environmentally-conscious way to drive the highways and a more respectable way for off-road adventures.

Did I mention that it’s built in Illinois?

