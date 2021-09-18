CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police: Man who kicked woman down escalator of Barclays Center station faces assault charges

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwF3C_0c0G5OC800

A man responsible for violently kicking a woman down an escalator at the Barclays Center subway station has been arrested, police say.

Video shows the suspect, 32-year-old Bradley Hill, kicking a 32-year-old woman after police say they got into a fight.

The kick hit the woman in the chest and sent her falling several feet down the escalator.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 8. The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, thigh and ankle.

She refused medical attention.

Hill has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Comments / 0

Related
scoopnashville.com

Woman charged with assaulting granddaughter, hours after assaulting a driver that hit her — Gladys Wills gone wild

58-year-old Gladys Wills went wild Saturday when police say she was hit by a vehicle in downtown Nashville and assaulted that driver, for which she received an assault citation. She then got into a physical fight with her daughter, while her granddaughter got a ride home from MNPD. Once they were all back to the residence, she then assaulted her granddaughter, too, grabbing her by the throat, leaving visible injuries. She’s free on a $1,000 bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Police#Escalator#Subway
CBS New York

Police: Man Exposes Himself To 13-Year-Old Girl On Brooklyn MTA Bus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Brooklyn. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on August 18 on board a B15 bus on Buffalo Avenue near St. Mark’s Avenue in Crown Heights. Police said the suspect exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of the teen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lptv.org

Ex-officer Faces More Serious Charge in Daunte Wright’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have filed a more serious charge against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
houstonherald.com

County man charged after allegedly assaulting woman

A man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Thursday. Kaleb D. Smith, 19, of Mountain Grove, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
New York Post

Alarming footage shows cold-blooded murder on NYC street

Shocking surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the moment a man was fatally shot in an early morning ambush on a Queens street this week. The footage shows a lone suspect pump a bullet into the head of Jermaine Dixon, 47, as the victim was entering his car that was parked on South Conduit Avenue near 132nd Street in South Ozone Park at about 8 a.m. Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
boweryboogie.com

Aggro Panhandler Hurls Brick at Pickle Guys Worker in Brutal Attack

An aggro panhandler outside Pickle Guys on Grand Street attacked an employee after he was asked to move away from the store entrance, cops said. The suspect had been aggressively begging at around 8:20am last Wednesday when the 63-year-old worker told him to disperse. That didn’t sit well; the pugilist picked up a nearby chair from the outdoor dining area and threatened the victim with it before slapping him in the face, surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc7ny.com

Arrest made after man kicked woman down Brooklyn subway escalator

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a woman was kicked down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station. Police announced the arrest of Bradley K. Hill on Friday evening. The 32-year-old was charged with assault and attempted assault. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on September 9...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy