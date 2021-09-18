Police: Man who kicked woman down escalator of Barclays Center station faces assault charges

A man responsible for violently kicking a woman down an escalator at the Barclays Center subway station has been arrested, police say.

Video shows the suspect, 32-year-old Bradley Hill, kicking a 32-year-old woman after police say they got into a fight.

The kick hit the woman in the chest and sent her falling several feet down the escalator.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 8. The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, thigh and ankle.

She refused medical attention.

Hill has been charged with assault and attempted assault.