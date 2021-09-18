CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: Former NFL player will shave one eyebrow if 49ers lose in Philly

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... An Eagles victory this weekend could be VERY costly for ex-NFL star Bart Scott ... ‘cause the former linebacker guaranteed he’d shave off one of his eyebrows if Philly beats the 49ers!! The 41-year-old made the promise during ESPN’s “Get Up” show on Thursday ... saying he’s that confident San Francisco will come away with a win over the Eagles on Sunday. “Can we have a one-shot on me and [former NFL player Damien Woody]?” Scott asked during a fiery segment breaking down the Eagles vs. 49ers matchup. “Listen, I bet you that if the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I’ll shave my eyebrow off. What say you?!”

