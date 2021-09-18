Eagles News: Former NFL player will shave one eyebrow if 49ers lose in Philly
Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... An Eagles victory this weekend could be VERY costly for ex-NFL star Bart Scott ... ‘cause the former linebacker guaranteed he’d shave off one of his eyebrows if Philly beats the 49ers!! The 41-year-old made the promise during ESPN’s “Get Up” show on Thursday ... saying he’s that confident San Francisco will come away with a win over the Eagles on Sunday. “Can we have a one-shot on me and [former NFL player Damien Woody]?” Scott asked during a fiery segment breaking down the Eagles vs. 49ers matchup. “Listen, I bet you that if the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I’ll shave my eyebrow off. What say you?!”www.bleedinggreennation.com
