Eagles News: Former NFL player will shave one eyebrow if 49ers lose in Philly

Here's an honest take on the Eagles disappointing loss to the 49ers... this game was lost due to poor coaching. Let's look at the obvious first. Jalean Reagor's "touchdown" catch was a thing of beauty. Great play call. Great throw. Great catch. Only problem is, Reagor stepped out of bounds twice before coming back in bounds and catching the ball. While it certainly is encouraging to see Reagor getting more involved and more confident, this was just a boneheaded mistake on his part, and it comes down to the coaching staff. Coaches need to preach and teach that the sideline is basically another defender. I'm not sure i've ever seen such an egregious mistake before. I mean, it wasn't even close.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO