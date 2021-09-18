Trooper, two others 'sustain injuries' in crash on MLK Dr. in Atlanta

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A crash involving a Gwinnett County Police car car on Scenic Highway early Thursday morning had all lanes blocked during the morning rush in Snellville. It happened between Dogwood and Oak Road, police confirmed. The Georgia State Patrol, who handled the investigation, said the officer and another...
ATLANTA — One man is dead after a stabbing in an Atlanta neighborhood overnight. According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a person down at 746 Bonnie Brae Avenue SW just before 2:30 a.m. That's located in the Adair Park neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a one-year-old is safe after being found inside a stolen vehicle at a Buckhead shopping center Friday afternoon. APD said it appears someone left their vehicle running at 2900 Peachtree Road NW and a man jumped into the vehicle while the young toddler was in the backseat around 1:40 p.m. According to APD, a witness saw this happening and attempted to stop the man from leaving.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said a man was shot at a liquor store in DeKalb County Friday morning. Authorities responded to the Big Man Package liquor store at 2594 Candler Road at 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man shot. He was transported to the...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded after a school bus crashed in Habersham County Monday afternoon. Troopers responded to the intersection of Silverwood Drive at Salem Lane at approximately 4:20 p.m. and saw a crash between a school bus and a Mazda 3. According to...
JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call Alert for a 70-year-old man last seen leaving his group home in Jonesboro last Friday. Authorities said Joe Sims left his home at the 600-block of Overlook Court nearly a week ago around 6 p.m. after telling someone he "needed to be closer to Atlanta."
ATLANTA — Multiple factors possibly contributed to the elevator accident on August 31 that led to the death of 18-year-old JauMarcus McFarland, according to state investigators. The state has now issued a $5,000 fine against Sohanna Management. The citation lists violations of state rules and regulations for "operating equipment without...
DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and SWAT units announced Thursday, they have arrested a 16-year-old wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Clarksville, Tennessee. Authorities said the 16-year-old is wanted on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing Emmanuel Tyson on Friday, Aug....
ATLANTA — An alleged intruder was shot multiple times and killed at The Mark Atlanta apartments late Wednesday night, police said. It happened around 11:35 p.m. at the off-campus student housing complex off Spring Street in Midtown. The building is not affiliated with any local colleges, but is geared toward students attending Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Emory and SCAD, according to its website.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long SWAT standoff ended with two dead in Cobb County early Wednesday morning, police said. According to Cobb County authorities, the incident began just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called to a home on Brinkley Road for a domestic incident involving a shooting.
EATONTON, Ga. — After deliberating for a little more than four hours Thursday, jurors found Donnie Rowe GUILTY on all charges in the murders of Georgia corrections officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica. The death penalty trial, which lasted for three full days and part of the morning, has been...
EATONTON, Ga. — The prosecution has now rested in the third day of Donnie Rowe’s trial in Putnam County Superior Court. On Wednesday, jurors got a look at the prison bus where officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica died. Then, Donnie Rowe’s attorneys asked for a mistrial. A wrecker brought...
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A 57-year-old woman who is said to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia has been reported missing, Clayton County Police said Wednesday. Felicia Ekwebelem has not been seen since she was at her home off Silverwood Drive in College Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies after she passed away from COVID last Thursday. Fayette County Sheriff Barry H. Baab made the announcement Tuesday that Detention Officer Lisa Anne Johnson passed away after battling COVID. "It is with...
EATONTON, Ga. — Jurors in Putnam County got to see the bus ride that led to the deaths of two Georgia corrections officers. Prosecutors are continuing their case against Donnie Rowe, one of two prison inmates charged with murder. Court got underway Tuesday with a two-hour video from the Georgia...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a homeowner shot a man who kicked open the door to his home late Sunday night. It happened around 8:20 p.m. at a home off Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When police arrived, they located the man with a gunshot wound. They said...
