CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onondaga County, NY

County Executive Ryan McMahon Celebrates Fifth Annual ON Farm Fest with 9 Onondaga County Farms

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen for Free Tours, Activities & More! Daylong celebration of local agriculture in Onondaga County. Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today announced the return of ON Farm Fest with an exciting day planned at 9 local farms in Onondaga County. Today, September 18th , from 10am-3pm, the public is invited to visit a wide variety of agricultural operations: from a large dairy farm to an urban farm, an orchard to a pumpkin patch. The event is free and includes a fun-filled day for all ages with guided tours, live music at many farms, giveaways, kid’s activities, demos, food for purchase, and more. To view details and directions for each farm, visit www.onfarmfest.com or follow Onondaga Grown on Facebook and Twitter. Check out Onondaga Grown You Tube.

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Industry
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
County
Onondaga County, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Onondaga County, NY
Business
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon

Comments / 0

Community Policy