County Executive Ryan McMahon Celebrates Fifth Annual ON Farm Fest with 9 Onondaga County Farms

Open for Free Tours, Activities & More! Daylong celebration of local agriculture in Onondaga County. Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today announced the return of ON Farm Fest with an exciting day planned at 9 local farms in Onondaga County. Today, September 18th , from 10am-3pm, the public is invited to visit a wide variety of agricultural operations: from a large dairy farm to an urban farm, an orchard to a pumpkin patch. The event is free and includes a fun-filled day for all ages with guided tours, live music at many farms, giveaways, kid’s activities, demos, food for purchase, and more. To view details and directions for each farm, visit www.onfarmfest.com or follow Onondaga Grown on Facebook and Twitter. Check out Onondaga Grown You Tube.