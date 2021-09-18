Bravo Officially Cancels ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 13 Reunion Amid Scheduling Issues 

Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Leah McSweeney. Sophy Holland/Bravo

It’s official. After months of speculation regarding filming delays or potential cast shakeups, Bravo has canceled the Real Housewives of New York City season 13 reunion special, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network said via a statement. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

Less than one week earlier, Sonja Morgan revealed to Us that a reunion show was in the works before explaining how she geared up to film such tough scenes.

“I don’t really [prepare],” the Bravo personality, 57, exclusively told Us on Wednesday, September 8. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”

The Sonja In Your City performer also dished that her fellow New York Housewives would see her new cabaret show when filming resumed.

“When we get back together to film season 14, then they’ll see the show,” Morgan said at the time. “I don’t want to ask them to come to see the show now when they’re going to come see it anyway. I’ve been to Luann [de Lessep]’s show, what, three times? It’s like OK, did that.”

Filming for the forthcoming season had also been delayed as many fans have speculated that there could be a major cast or production shakeup.

“We definitely need more girls because we only have five,” the Man in the Attic actress told Us at the time. “So that’s it, I would want anyone back. I liked working with everybody and I think the show is fantastic and here’s hoping to Tinsley [Mortimer] coming back, Jill [Zarin], oh, Dorinda [Medley], of course, would be great. Anyone! I’m best friends with Dorinda, I’m very close to Jill and I love Tinsley even though we fight like sisters.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us in July that taping for the reunion had been postponed. At the time, production had not confirmed an updated filming schedule but was eyeing a September timeline.

“They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”

