CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bravo Officially Cancels ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 13 Reunion Amid Scheduling Issues 

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLKjL_0c0G4RdI00
Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Leah McSweeney. Sophy Holland/Bravo

It’s official. After months of speculation regarding filming delays or potential cast shakeups, Bravo has canceled the Real Housewives of New York City season 13 reunion special, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network said via a statement. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

Less than one week earlier, Sonja Morgan revealed to Us that a reunion show was in the works before explaining how she geared up to film such tough scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tRZP_0c0G4RdI00
Luann de Lesseps, Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, and Heather Thomson on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.’ Heidi Gutman/Bravo

“I don’t really [prepare],” the Bravo personality, 57, exclusively told Us on Wednesday, September 8. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”

The Sonja In Your City performer also dished that her fellow New York Housewives would see her new cabaret show when filming resumed.

“When we get back together to film season 14, then they’ll see the show,” Morgan said at the time. “I don’t want to ask them to come to see the show now when they’re going to come see it anyway. I’ve been to Luann [de Lessep]’s show, what, three times? It’s like OK, did that.”

Filming for the forthcoming season had also been delayed as many fans have speculated that there could be a major cast or production shakeup.

“We definitely need more girls because we only have five,” the Man in the Attic actress told Us at the time. “So that’s it, I would want anyone back. I liked working with everybody and I think the show is fantastic and here’s hoping to Tinsley [Mortimer] coming back, Jill [Zarin], oh, Dorinda [Medley], of course, would be great. Anyone! I’m best friends with Dorinda, I’m very close to Jill and I love Tinsley even though we fight like sisters.”

Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us in July that taping for the reunion had been postponed. At the time, production had not confirmed an updated filming schedule but was eyeing a September timeline.

“They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dished to Entertainment Tonight recently, on Peacock’s highly anticipated spin off show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Currently being touted as essentially a Housewives All Stars, we have big expectations, to say the least. On the cast dynamic, Kenya explained, “The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like – […] The post Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
People

RHONY Will Not Film a Season 13 Reunion Due to 'Scheduling Challenges'

Bravo is "now shifting our focus to next season," a spokesperson tells PEOPLE. The Real Housewives of New York City cast will not be reuniting following season 13. "Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," a Bravo spokesperson confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

After Her Big Freshman Season, Real Housewives Of New York's Eboni K. Williams Reflects On The ‘Cost’ Of Those Race Conversations

Eboni K. Williams entered the Real Housewives of New York fray this year as the first Black cast member in the show's history. But her big freshman season was met with a polarizing reaction from her co-stars and even some fans. For the most part, Williams was criticized for frequently discussing race on a supposedly fun and lighthearted reality show. With Season 13 now in the books, Williams is reflecting on the potential “cost” of having those conversations about race.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Decider

Was ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Premiere TOO Good?

There was no other way this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City could have started. They had to address the elephant in the party van, which was Jen Shah’s big old legal troubles that will be looming over this entire season of the Bravo show. The network even wisely dropped the first moments of the show online last week to get people buzzing about Season 2, and it was impossible not to be intrigued. The premiere opens with footage of the women getting ready to embark on a day of fun, when Shah (and those unfortunate braids) gets a phone call worthy of making her eyes go wide, quietly asks Whitney Rose to remove her microphone, and drives away in a pickup truck. The next thing we know, the Feds (new Friends Of this season) arrive looking for her. Is this Real Housewives or Cops? Well, as this season is likely to prove: both.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CinemaBlend

Did Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks Just Shade Co-Star Jen Shah Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has laid the groundwork for Meredith Marks and Jen Shah's feud to take center stage in Season 2. Insinuations are even made that Marks had tipped off the feds on where to arrest Shah on March 30 for charges of fraud and money laundering. They supposedly get to the bottom of the ordeal but, ahead of the new season's premiere, Marks still seemingly took the opportunity to shade her rival in a major way.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Attic
centralrecorder.com

RHONY reunion CANCELED as Bravo confirms fans’ fears & reveal they will not be bringing the cast ‘back together’

THE Real Housewives of New York City reunion has been canceled. Bravo confirmed fans’ fears and revealed they will not be bring the cast “back together.”. Following speculation that RHONY would not have a reunion, a Bravo spokesperson revealed: “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed their will not be a reunion for this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Newcomer Jennie Nguyen Dishes On Working With Jen Shah And The Other Ladies On Season 2

As Bravo fans learned last year, Salt Lake City, Utah is defined by a lot more than Mormonism. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's freshman season showed off a cast of entrepreneurs, leaders, and huge personalities struggling to get along while simultaneously defying religious stereotypes. The upcoming new season is reportedly just as intense and will have a little help from new castmate Jennie Nguyen. The newcomer recently shared what it was like working with Jen Shah and all of the other ladies on Season 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2 Premiere Recap: Get Ready To Witness Bravo Herstory

Can you hear that? It’s the choirs of angels singing to celebrate the return of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! After a glorious first season as the talk of the Bravoverse, the SLC Housewives are back for Season 2. And as we all know by now, there’ll be no such thing as a […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2 Premiere Recap: Get Ready To Witness Bravo Herstory appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 17 Online

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 17 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options to watch the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11E17 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon and Bravo. Bravo Watch Now. Episode Details. On The Real Housewives...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's exhilarating Season 2 is peak reality TV

"Would you like to feel alive?" asks Jodi Walker. "Would you like to feel the blood simmer in your veins, and every synapse in your brain light up like Clark Griswold’s house on Christmas Day? Would you care to fill your body with sweet, sweet serotonin, and flood your Twitter drafts with exclamation points? Then might I recommend the first two minutes of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 premiere: 120 seconds of pure chaos wherein FBI agents, Homeland Security agents, and local police descend upon a party bus idling in the Beauty Lab + Laser parking lot in order to arrest Jen Shah for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, moments after she’s been alerted by her husband and subsequently whisked away in an honest-to-god getaway car by her third assistant, Murilo. One day, when David Fincher inevitably resurrects Mindhunter for a third season and centers it on the development of the FBI’s Housewives Crime Unit, this RHOSLC moment will be the fulcrum upon which his narrative turns. Yes, the Giudices of New Jersey and their pupu platter of fraud came first, and yes, we’re currently watching the many (alleged) misdeeds of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi play out in headlines on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But never before have the Bravo cameras been rolling when the law came calling. Never before have we been privy to the tiny details of the moment a Housewife realizes she’s been caught—an FBI agent standing mere feet from a “shot ski” as they announce a warrant, or the lonely bag of treat-yourself Cheetos that lays open but untouched in the not-so-party bus while Jen’s coworkers/friends begin reading about what the police says is her years-long money laundering scheme." ALSO: Mary Cosby is accused of running a religious cult.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Ringer

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ is Back and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Pull Off the Sit-down Dinner

Juliet and Callie discuss the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (0:42), before then talking through all the drama from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Dorit’s dress party, PK’s glow-up, and their favorite Kathy Hilton moment of the week (17:30). Then, they catch up with The Challenge and highlight Kaycee and Nany’s date as a huge step in the right direction for the show (38:36). Finally, they touch on all they’ve been watching: Married at First Sight, The D’Amelio Show, Big Brother, The Circle, and LuLaRich (44:46).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy