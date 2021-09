The Snow College mens soccer team were able to split their home games this week after losing to the College of Southern Nevada 2-4 the Badgers were able to rally and pick up a much needed win against USU-E on Saturday 3-1. The Coyotes of Southern Nevada showed why they are in second place of the Scenic West as they were able to dominate possession against the Badgers. Each time Snow College battled back the CSN had an answer to stay ahead.

EPHRAIM, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO