CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

By GP Racing
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Coulthard once declared 'potential' a word which should be banned from motor racing, for the belief in it – the pursuit of it – has sent many a competitor down an insurmountable blind alley. The BRM P201 certainly had potential and, indeed, had Niki Lauda been behind the wheel – as he was initially contracted to be – perhaps it might have recorded more than one podium finish and arrested the quixotic British team’s slide towards oblivion. 'Perhaps' being a companion word for 'potential'.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

FIA and F1 meet for 'potential' new power unit

Monza [Italy], September 12 (ANI): The governing body of world motorsport, FIA and Formula 1 on Sunday held a meeting with existing and prospective power unit suppliers on the 'potential' new power unit. The discussion between all the stakeholders was positive but some details still remain to be addressed which...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

Jonathan Noble is Motorsport.com’s Formula 1 editor. Having graduated from University of Sussex Jonathan worked for sports news agency Collings Sports reporting on F1, F3, touring cars and other sports, with articles appearing in The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, Reuters, Autosport and other publications. In 1999 he moved to Haymarket Publishing to become a senior editor at Autosport Special Projects, and one year later he became Autosport’s grand prix editor. In 2015 he moved to Motorsport Network, becoming the F1 editor for Motorsport.com. He is also a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and sits on the FIA Media Council.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Robert Kubica's 'final F1 fling' was a reminder of his robbed potential

Will Monza prove to be Robert Kubica’s last Grand Prix start, 15 years after his first outing with the then BMW Sauber team back in Hungary 2006?. Assuming that Kimi Räikkönen is passed fit after his bout with Covid and returns to the Alfa Romeo cockpit at Sochi next weekend then Kubica will slip back into to his reserve role. Unless something else unexpected happens in the coming weeks then the Italian GP may well prove to be Kubica’s final fling.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP

Ferrari revealed over the summer break that it was planning to bring a “significant step” in the performance of its power unit by bringing evolutions for its power unit through the season half of the season. Under the regulations, teams are permitted to make one specification update per year on...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
David Coulthard
AFP

Hamilton hoping to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win in Russia

Lewis Hamilton will be seeking to exploit every advantage he can find this weekend as he bids for an unprecedented and thus far elusive 100th Formula One win to regain the lead in the world championship at the Russian Grand Prix. Since grabbing victory in controversial circumstances at the British Grand Prix in July, the seven-time champion has been unable to add to his total of 99 victories and has struggled to reach his century. But after surviving another spectacular crash with title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull at Monza, to follow their high-speed first lap tangle at Silverstone, Hamilton has an inviting opportunity to make history for Mercedes at the Sochi Autodrom, on the shores of the Black Sea on Sunday. Not only is he seeking a record fifth triumph in the former Olympic Park but Mercedes are unbeaten in all seven races held there.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the 15th round of the season five points clear of Lewis Hamilton after the pair spectacularly collided at Monza a fortnight ago. The stewards deemed Verstappen "predominantly" responsible for the collision and handed him a three-place grid penalty, which will be applied in Russia. In the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The manufacturer that surprisingly has motorsport at its core

When Hyundai launched its Word Rally Championship program in 2014 with the i20 WRC, it coincided with the launch of its N Brand. The ‘N’ stands for both Namyang, home to Hyundai’s global R&D Centre in South Korea and for the Nurburgring, the fabled racetrack that is home to its European Test Centre.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey

A Global Survey run by Motorsport Network and supported by the F1 organisation has provided an opportunity for fans around the world to air their views. It comes at a time when the sport is making the transition to new technical regulations in 2022, and other ideas are being mooted or even trialled. The experiment with a sprint weekend format – tried thus far at Silverstone and Monza – has generated mixed reactions.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Brm P201#British#German
Motorsport.com

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season

Schumacher and Mazepin both graduated from Formula 2 to F1 with Haas for the 2021 season, and were widely expected to continue for next year. In a statement made ahead of Mazepin’s home grand prix in Russia this weekend, Haas confirmed it would be running with an unchanged line-up next season.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

During a streamed preview show recently, all 10 real-world F1 teams revealed their three drivers for the upcoming virtual season. The Pro Championship is the leading F1 gaming championship and features a mix of professional esports and up-and-coming driving talent. Many familiar names return for another season, while some new...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash concerns dismissed by Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has poured cold water on claims Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will crash again as the title race starts to heat up.The rivals have crashed twice this season, at Silverstone and Monza, and with eight races left of the season the Dutchman holds a five point lead over the British star.And Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Vettel says it’s never anyone’s intention to be involved in a collision.“I don’t think any of us has the intention to crash going into a gap or going for a move,” he told Sky Sports. “Obviously, as it turns out when things...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Monza track guide for round one of the Le Mans Virtual Series

As a preview to the exciting start of a new season, a track guide to historic Monza has been created with LEGO® Technic™, Official Engineering Partner to the Le Mans Virtual Series, with the “AF Corse #51” Ferrari 488 GTE. The video looks ahead to the 4 Hours of Monza, which takes place on Saturday 25th September.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Vettel: Extending Aston Martin F1 deal "not really" in doubt

Aston Martin ended suggestions that four-time F1 world champion Vettel could leave the team by announcing last week that he had triggered an option to extend his contract for next season. Vettel will partner Lance Stroll once again next year, having linked up with Aston Martin for 2021 following his...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, two weeks on from the second controversial crash of the season between the pair last time out at Monza, Hamilton said: "I remember what it was like when I had my first [title fight] and it definitely mounted up". The Mercedes driver...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari power unit upgrade

Ferrari revealed over the summer break that it was working on bringing a “significant” step in performance for its power unit during the second half of the season. The team announced on Wednesday that it would debut its updated hybrid system at this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, fitting Leclerc’s car with a new power unit.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Supercars Shootout tweak to avoid future controversy

The procedure for the single-lap dash was called into question in Townsville when a spinning Zane Goddard significantly compromised Shane van Gisbergen, who was the next driver in the order. Van Gisbergen, who was on his warm-up lap. was initially told to abort his run before that decision was reversed...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Hamilton and Verstappen are separated by just five points at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship, with Bottas a distant 85 points off the lead in third place. Mercedes has previously employed team orders to try and help Hamilton’s title bids, most notably at the Russian Grand Prix in 2018 when Bottas moved aside to allow his teammate through to win.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hyundai’s young Texan female racer making history in TCR

While Shirley Muldowney was a trailblazer by winning multiple NHRA Top Fuel championships on the drag strip in the 1970s and ’80s (a tradition upheld more recently in Pro Stock by Erica Enders-Stevens), on the track it took until Denmark's Christina Nielsen was crowned IMSA GTD champion in 2016 and ’17 in her Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 – while Britain's Katherine Legge came very close to making that a female hat-trick in 2018, finishing runner-up in her Acura NSX.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Half of all BTCC teams fined for bizarre tyre mix-up at Croft

Six cars run by five teams had the soft-compound Goodyear bolted on for the wrong race, with each squad subsequently fined £1000 by series organiser TOCA. Croft was the last of four events in 2021 featuring the option tyre, and the regulations state that each car must use the alternative rubber at least once in each of race one, two and three of a weekend across those four rounds.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy