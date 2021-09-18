The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog
David Coulthard once declared 'potential' a word which should be banned from motor racing, for the belief in it – the pursuit of it – has sent many a competitor down an insurmountable blind alley. The BRM P201 certainly had potential and, indeed, had Niki Lauda been behind the wheel – as he was initially contracted to be – perhaps it might have recorded more than one podium finish and arrested the quixotic British team’s slide towards oblivion. 'Perhaps' being a companion word for 'potential'.www.motorsport.com
Comments / 0