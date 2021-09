Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has inspired many home cooks with her delicious recipes over the years. As per Taste of Home, she reckons that anybody can start cooking as long as they motivate themselves and practice as much as possible. "You have to do it and do it and do it. And you'll mess up a lot and it won't turn out exactly right," she said. "But then one day you'll just make like the best meal ever."

RECIPES ・ 28 DAYS AGO