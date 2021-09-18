CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugees face dire consequences from COVID-19 underfunding

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 18 (ANI): Underfunding has left a "yawning gap" in the UN Refugee Agency's ability to protect forcibly displaced people worldwide from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday. The emergency tops their list of the 10...

montanakaimin.com

COVID-19 records, Afghan refugees and more masks

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported an all-time high of 1,386 total active COVID-19 cases Monday, shattering the previous high of 1,200 cases last fall. “We are at the point day after day in which we are breaking new records,” Missoula County Public information officer Hayley Devlin said Monday. “It’s critical to mask up, social distance, and actually hand wash often.”
MISSOULA, MT
PM Modi to address UNGA today, likely to focus on COVID-19,

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday during which he is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
'Quad vaccine initiative will help people of Indo-pacific '

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that four nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue came together in the interest of humanity when the world is battling with COVID-19, adding that Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. "Our Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Over 56 million Indians benefitted with COVID help

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has reached more than 56 million Indians with COVID-related health training, risk mitigation and vaccine information, and essential equipment since the beginning of the pandemic, White House statement said on Friday (local time). The White House noted that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Health
Politics
Public Health
United Nations
Coronavirus
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Arizona Mirror

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the coronavirus pandemic is traumatizing kids

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. Within […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the coronavirus pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KIDS
AFP

French anger to test UN unity

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. - Anger vs. interests - The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.
WORLD
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations.The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.U.N. officials are confronting this dilemma just over a...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX

