The draw goes to the champion and though it was a non-title affair, it was up to Bryan Danielson to prove he was the better man. Kenny Omega and Danielson battled to a 30-minute time limit draw at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, leaving fans still wondering who the best wrestler in the world is. While a draw would seem to set up a rematch between the two at some point, Kenny Omega is here to quell expectations.

