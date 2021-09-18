CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Remakes That Are Better Than The Original

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGNAR_0c0G3fn700 Whenever Hollywood announces a new remake, many viewers inevitably groan, “Why ruin a classic?”. The success rate of remakes isn’t great. But there are some films that achieve the difficult task of improving upon the originals and are better received by critics and audiences alike.

To determine the movie remakes that are better than the originals, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Internet Movie Database rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. Index scores for remake movies were compared to those of the original films.

In order to draw audiences to the theaters, movie producers often opt to remake well-known movies that fans already love. No genre appears to be more successful than others in the remakes category. Among the better remakes are comedies, horrors, dramas, as well as science fiction thrillers.

Most of the movies on our list are newer remakes. Sixteen were released after 2000; one even came out this year. Seven of the remakes were released between 1941 and 1994.

In addition to remakes, sometimes sequels are better than the first installment of a franchise. Here are the best movie sequels you can now stream .

Click here to see movie remakes that are better than the original

To determine the movie remakes that are better than the originals, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of each movie IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Index scores for remake movies were compared to those of the original films. Supplemental data on domestic box office and production budgets by movie came from industry data site The Numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0Ae8_0c0G3fn700

21. The Blob (1988)
> Directed by: Chuck Russell
> Starring: Shawnee Smith, Kevin Dillon, Donovan Leitch Jr.
> Original movie: The Blob (1958)
> Difference in index score: 0.005

Despite special effects improving over the years, the 1988 horror sci-fi is only a slight improvement on the original "The Blob," which was released three decades prior and is still considered a B-movie classic.

The movies tell the story of two teenagers who try to protect their hometown from an alien lifeform that grows uncontrollably and eats people. What the remake does better, according to critics, is being more fast-paced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cBfB_0c0G3fn700

20. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
> Directed by: James Mangold
> Starring: Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Ben Foster
> Original movie: 3:10 to Yuma (1957)
> Difference in index score: 0.01

The original 1957 Western stars Glenn Ford as an outlaw taken prisoner by a desperate rancher (Van Heflin) needing money. According to Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, the well-paced, tension-filled reboot improves on the original because of the "fiery" performances by Russell Crowe and Christian Bale and the direction from James Mangold. Audiences agreed, delivering 86% positive reviews for the remake compared to 79% for the original.

ALSO READ: Best Comedy Movies Available to Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zk4kO_0c0G3fn700

19. The Mechanic (2011)
> Directed by: Simon West
> Starring: Jason Statham, Ben Foster, Donald Sutherland
> Original movie: The Mechanic (1972)
> Difference in index score: 0.02

Even though the 2011 version of "The Mechanic" is better than the original, which was released in 1972, both were panned by critics. Both films follow a veteran assassin who takes on an apprentice who is related to one of his victims. The remake is described as "superficial" in the Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Consensus. Only 53% of critics gave it a positive review. The original thriller scored worse among critics, at 33%, but better among viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBNcC_0c0G3fn700

18. The Debt (2010)
> Directed by: John Madden
> Starring: Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington, Tom Wilkinson
> Original movie: Ha-Hov (2007)
> Difference in index score: 0.04

"The Debt" is a 2010 remake of the 2007 Israeli thriller film "Ha-Hov." Both films tell the story of three Mossad agents who, back in 1965, secretly crossed into East Berlin to capture a Nazi war criminal who was never tried. He escapes and the agents cover it up. Then, 35 years later, the lies are catching up to them. The remake received mostly positive reviews, especially for the actors' performances. The film still holds a Freshness score of 77%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyaso_0c0G3fn700

17. Wrong Turn (2021)
> Directed by: Mike P. Nelson
> Starring: Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage
> Original movie: Wrong Turn (2003)
> Difference in index score: 0.06

The 2021 "Wrong Turn" is a remake of the 2003 horror movie of the same name. Both films follow a group of friends stranded in the woods and being chased by members of a secretive community who try to protect their way of life. The original, according to the Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Consensus, is an "unremarkable slasher flick." The remake received mostly mixed and positive reviews from critics, who praised it for its many scary scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Au6L9_0c0G3fn700

16. Fever Pitch (2005)
> Directed by: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
> Starring: Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Jason Spevack
> Original movie: Fever Pitch (1997)
> Difference in index score: 0.10

Based on Nick Hornby's autobiography of the same name, the 1997 "Fever Pitch" film is decidedly more English. The British rom-com follows a soccer-mad school teacher whose obsession disturbs his romantic relationship.

The American-produced film from 2005 stars Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon, the latter of whom is passionate about baseball, specifically the Boston Red Sox. Only half the critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave positive reviews to the original film, whereas 65% enjoyed the latter, with the site describing it as a "solid hit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dR4k_0c0G3fn700

15. The Fly (1986)
> Directed by: David Cronenberg
> Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz
> Original movie: The Fly (1958)
> Difference in index score: 0.15

Critics found favor with the character development and special effects in David Cronenberg's 1986 imaginative remake of the 1958 parable about the consequences of dabbling with nature, giving it a 93% Freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences awarded the film a score of 83%, topping the score of 71% for the original that starred one of cinema's great ghoulish performers, Vincent Price.

ALSO READ: The 50 Biggest Disney Flops of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYxUR_0c0G3fn700

14. Freaky Friday (2003)
> Directed by: Mark Waters
> Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon
> Original movie: Freaky Friday (1976)
> Difference in index score: 0.17

Critics freaked for the 2003 remake of "Freaky Friday," bestowing upon it an 88% Freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The original, starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, received a 70% rating. The site's Critics Consensus cites the charming performances of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in this fun body-switching movie. A third, made-for-TV version of "Freaky Friday" was also made and released by Disney in 1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRBAQ_0c0G3fn700

13. We Are What We Are (2013)
> Directed by: Jim Mickle
> Starring: Bill Sage, Ambyr Childers, Julia Garner
> Original movie: We Are What We Are (2010)
> Difference in index score: 0.19

The 2013 version of the horror film "We Are What We Are" is a remake of the 2010 Mexican film of the same name. The plot centers around a reclusive family living according to ancient traditions. The daughters must assume special responsibilities as the family tries to keep their way of life after the mother dies.

The remake is much more liked by critics than the original. It has an 86% Freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes, topping the original, which is liked by 72% of critics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIRWP_0c0G3fn700

12. Willard (2003)
> Directed by: Glen Morgan
> Starring: Crispin Glover, R. Lee Ermey, Laura Harring
> Original movie: Willard (1971)
> Difference in index score: 0.19

"Willard" is a horror film loosely based on the novel "Ratman's Notebooks" by Stephen Gilbert. The novel's first film adaptation from 1971 was a surprise hit. A sequel, "Ben," was even released a year later.

The 2003 version was a reworking of the themes from the original movie but with more emphasis put on suspense. About 64% of critics liked the remake compared to 57% for the original. The remake beats the original 51% to 38% when it comes to viewers liking it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeezJ_0c0G3fn700

11. Scent of a Woman (1992)
> Directed by: Martin Brest
> Starring: Al Pacino, Chris O'Donnell, James Rebhorn
> Original movie: Scent of a Woman (1974)
> Difference in index score: 0.20

"Scent of a Woman'' is a remake of an Italian drama of the same name. In the Italian version, a blind captain, who is assigned an aide by the army, travels to Naples to meet an old friend. The two former soldiers have plans to end their lives. The Italian movie was nominated for two Oscars, including best writing and best foreign movie. The American film, which follows a blind retired colonel and a prep student hired to help him around, was nominated for four Oscars, with Al Pacino winning best actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eksed_0c0G3fn700

10. The Crazies (2010)
> Directed by: Breck Eisner
> Starring: Radha Mitchell, Timothy Olyphant, Danielle Panabaker
> Original movie: The Crazies (1973)
> Difference in index score: 0.20

While the 2010 horror flick "The Crazies" is not an exceptional film, according to audience and critic reviews, it is preferred by both groups to its predecessor, which was directed by George Romero, the man behind "Night of the Living Dead." The earlier film reportedly had a budget of only $275,000, while the remake cost an estimated $20 million to produce.

ALSO READ: The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j0aw_0c0G3fn700

9. Lassie (2005)
> Directed by: Charles Sturridge
> Starring: John Lynch, Samantha Morton, Peter O'Toole
> Original movie: Lassie (1994)
> Difference in index score: 0.23

The 2005 "Lassie" is an adventure comedy-drama about the profound bond between a boy and his rough collie, Lassie. The film was generally reviewed positively by both audiences and critics â€“ it still holds a 93% Freshness score -- but performed poorly at the box office.

In comparison, only about half of audience reviewers liked the 1994 version of "Lassie," and 88% of critics gave the original a favorable review. The films are based on Eric Knight's 1940 novel "Lassie Come-Home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pB6KI_0c0G3fn700

8. The Thing (1982)
> Directed by: John Carpenter
> Starring: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David
> Original movie: The Thing from Another World (1951)
> Difference in index score: 0.31

The remake of "The Thing," directed by John Carpenter, helped relaunch a new generation of sci-fi films featuring groundbreaking special effects and gory scenes. The film faltered at the box office because it had the misfortune of being released around the same time as the blockbuster "E.T: The Extraterrestrial."

Howard Hawks directed the original, titled "The Thing From Another World," which also spawned a golden age of science-fiction/horror films in the 1950s. Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes preferred the reboot to the original 92% to 73%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234yyY_0c0G3fn700

7. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
> Directed by: Frank Oz
> Starring: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia
> Original movie: The Little Shop of Horrors (1960)
> Difference in index score: 0.31

Frank Oz directed the 1986 remake of the 1960 black comedy that was directed by B-movie helmsman Roger Corman. Oz's version is a musical comedy inspired by the Broadway play and written by Howard Ashman. In the reboot, Rick Moranis stars as the nebbish flower shop worker who discovers an exotic carnivore plant. Some 79% of audiences liked the remake on Rotten Tomatoes, compared with just 55% for the original, which also featured an appearance by a young Jack Nicholson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPaKb_0c0G3fn700

6. True Lies (1994)
> Directed by: James Cameron
> Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold
> Original movie: La Totale! (1991)
> Difference in index score: 0.32

The 1994 hit action-comedy movie "True Lies" is based on a 1991 French comedy "La Totale!" The plot of the American movie is centered on a salesman who is actually a secret agent tracking down nuclear missiles. "La Totale!" follows a civil servant who is actually a secret agent using his skills and resources to find where his son has been going instead of school. Remake director James Cameron is developing a "True Lies" TV reboot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKrtz_0c0G3fn700

5. The Departed (2006)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese
> Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson
> Original movie: Internal Affairs (2002)
> Difference in index score: 0.43

"The Departed" is Martin Scorsese's third most financially successful film to date. The movie is based on the popular Hong Kong thriller "Infernal Affairs." Scorsese's gritty flick about the Irish mob in Boston -- supported by its star-studded cast that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen, and Alec Baldwin -- resonated with audiences, with a score of 94% among Rotten Tomatoes users, and it has an 8.5 rating out of 10 among IMDb users. "The Departed" also took home Oscars for best picture, best director, and best writing.

ALSO READ: The 25 Best Movie Sequels of All Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PfqO_0c0G3fn700

4. Ocean's Eleven (2001)
> Directed by: Steven Soderbergh
> Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts
> Original movie: Ocean's 11 (1960)
> Difference in index score: 0.48

This entertaining and stylish caper movie directed by Steven Soderbergh stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts. It was remade from the 1960 film featuring Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, and Sammy Davis Jr.

The slick remake was a success, becoming one of the highest grossing movies of the year and starting a lucrative franchise. The fast-paced flick holds a Rotten Tomatoes Freshness rating of 83%, and an 80% approval rating from audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWxbf_0c0G3fn700

3. Pete's Dragon (2016)
> Directed by: David Lowery
> Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, Oakes Fegley
> Original movie: Pete's Dragon (1977)
> Difference in index score: 0.50

A mix of live action and animation, "Pete's Dragon" was originally released by Disney in 1977. The original, with Hollywood legends Mickey Rooney and Shelley Winters, was described on Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Consensus as "boring and slow" and "a lesser Disney work."

Its 2016 reimagining was a success, winning over 88% of critics who said the update "gives the original a visual overhaul without overwhelming its sweet, soulful charm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvZVM_0c0G3fn700

2. Return to Paradise (1998)
> Directed by: Joseph Ruben
> Starring: Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche, Joaquin Phoenix
> Original movie: Force majeure (1989)
> Difference in index score: 0.53

"Return to Paradise" is a drama thriller about two friends who face an impossible decision -- return to Malaysia after vacationing there and possibly be sentenced to death for drug possession like their friend or stay in New York and let him die. The movie is a remake of the 1989 French film "Force Majeure," better known in the U.S. as "Uncontrollable Circumstances." The remake was mostly praised by critics for its leads' performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hREL_0c0G3fn700

1. The Maltese Falcon (1941)
> Directed by: John Huston
> Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Gladys George
> Original movie: The Maltese Falcon (1931)
> Difference in index score: 0.86

The original "The Maltese Falcon" was a critically praised movie. Its remake, "The Maltese Falcons," released just 10 years later, was not only better but it was considered the first major film noir. The 1941 version still holds a perfect Freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes. In both movies, a private detective takes a case and gets caught up in the mystery of a statuette known as the Maltese Falcon.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.
MOVIES
NME

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ movie set for remake

Nearly 30 years on from its release, The Bodyguard is set for a remake through Warner Bros. Pictures. Yesterday (September 15), Variety reported that the remake is set to be written by playwright Matthew López – best known for his 2018 play The Inheritance. It will mark López’s first screenplay for film, having previously written exclusively for the stage.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

8 '90s Action Movie Remakes I'd Like To See Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A lot of the best action movies (in my opinion) that I can think of, came out in the 1990s, such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Michael Mann’s Heat, and Speed, just to name a few. However, I also believe that the decade is littered with films that, while still enjoyable to many action junkies, missed the mark of what they could have been due to egregiously cliche-ridden camp, or could be ready for a reintroduction to the mainstream for a new generation of moviegoers. The following are the ‘90s action movies I believe are most deserving of a revisit, starting with the first of a few Sylvester Stallone classics on our list.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilford Brimley
Person
James Mangold
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Oakes Fegley
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Rick Moranis
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
New York Post

Why ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is much better than its terrible movie trailer

TORONTO — Evan Hansen has got to be the most successful teenage pathological liar of all time. He’s gone from an intimate off-Broadway musical to a major studio film starring multiple Oscar nominees. Not bad for a guy with no friends and one shirt. Where, though, does he fit in...
MOVIES
/Film

West Side Story Trailer Breakdown: See How Spielberg's Remake Compares To The Original

Steven Spielberg, arguably the greatest filmmaker alive today, is taking on a fascinating challenge for his next project: he's remaking a classic. A new trailer for his version of "West Side Story" dropped this morning, so let's take a closer look and compare and contrast some of Spielberg's choices with those of director Robert Wise, who helmed the original 1961 movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

For a while, it looked as though horror movies were going to be left in the dust when it came to Netflix’s insatiable appetite for original content, but there’s been a few relatively recent titles that managed to stand out from the pack. Remi Weekes’ His House was one of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Originals#Remakes#Tempo#Sci Fi#Israeli#Mossad#Nazi
Variety

Roger Michell, Director of ‘Notting Hill,’ Dies at 65

Roger Michell, the director of such films as “Notting Hill,” “Venus” and “My Cousin Rachel,” died on Wednesday, his publicist told the U.K. Press Association. He was 65. A statement from his publicist to the agency on Thursday reads: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.” Born in South Africa, Michell had a successful career in theater, with stints at the U.K.’s Royal Court Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he was resident director, and the National...
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan Get Confessional in First Look at George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’

There are more than a few surprises coming for awards watchers and film fans this Christmas. George Clooney’s latest, “The Tender Bar,” looks to be one of them. Amazon Studios will release the film in select theaters on Dec. 17, the studio announced Wednesday, followed by a nationwide rollout on Dec. 22. Amazon Prime Video members will have access to the film on Jan. 7. Clooney is back in the director’s chair for this adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. Ben Affleck stars alongside Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”), Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe (“American Horror Stories”). Oscar winner...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Disney+ October 2021 Movies, TV and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus October 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. The Disney Plus October 2021 premieres include...
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

It's Original Director Reveals Why He Quit The Movie

Cary Joji Fukunaga was lined up to direct It, the killer clown movie based on Stephen King's book. However, he left the project three weeks before production was set to begin, with Andy Muschietti coming aboard to direct, and now Fukunaga has shed some additional light on what happened. Fukunaga...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Camilla Belle To Star In Tubi Original Movie ‘10 Truths About Love’

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service, Tubi, has set Camilla Belle to star in the romantic comedy feature 10 Truths About Love.  She’ll play Carina, a relationship columnist for whom, despite her professional expertise, love does not come easy. The movie also stars David Lafontaine (Molly’s Game) as Liam, Belle’s love interest. “We are delighted to have Camilla Belle star in our Tubi Original Movie for Valentine’s Day,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “Camilla’s charismatic performance is perfectly paired with the charming screenplay for 10 Truths About Love, and we’re so pleased that this movie will anchor our Valentine’s programming...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

54K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy