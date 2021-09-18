Mizuno Debuts a New Speed-Focused Running Shoe Loaded With Technology

Mizuno has a new tech-loaded running shoe available now that is built with speed in mind.

The Mizuno Wave Rebellion is a road-ready look the brand created with a lightweight and responsive design, which it said is “intended for runners pursuing speed.” The shoe is equipped with several proprietary technologies, leading with Mizuno Enerzy Lite cushioning.

“The Wave Rebellion incorporates several technologies developed exclusively at Mizuno to meet the demands of runners seeking speed,” Mizuno USA product manager Tina Danforth said in a statement. “Every aspect of the Wave Rebellion was designed with both a faster pace and comfort in mind. An aggressive toe off and confident grip are combined with Mizuno Enerzy Lite cushioning for a light overall feel.”

Mizuno Enerzy Lite, according to the brand, is a pebax-based material made to offer lightweight, yet responsive cushioning. This is paired with rigid glass fiber reinforced plates, which Mizuno said is 1141% snappier than a pebax plate, and was added to offer a quick toe off.

The brand added G3 PU resin outsoles underfoot, which according to Mizuno are both light and durable, and were made to offer top-tier grip. Sitting atop the midsoles and outsoles are engineered mesh uppers that feature the brand’s Runbird logo in a 3D sublimated execution that it said blurs when you pass the runner ahead of you. Also, the uppers include comfort-focused gusseted tongues.

The Mizuno Wave Rebellion is available via Mizunousa.com in both men’s and women’s sizing . Retail price is $180.