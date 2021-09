Well, we could hardly believe the news a few months ago when it was announced that Chevrolet's supercharged LT5 would be discontinued after one year of production, but it appears to be true. The LT5 is officially discontinued. This was GM's most powerful engine, and in the midst of a horsepower war between the Big Three, it just seemed odd to kill off such a capable 755-horsepower/715-lb-ft performer.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO