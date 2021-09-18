CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Allegra Princeton ranked among top printers in North America

Allegra Princeton recently ranked on the Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list compiled by Printing News in its annual survey. Printing News ranked companies based on maintaining high operational standards and sales volumes throughout the last year. Allegra, owned by David Kovacs, ranked No. 15 and appears on the list for the second consecutive year, according to information provided by the company.

