Rivalry: Bearcats beat the Greyhounds, 21-6

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
Final score: Bearcats 21, Greyhounds 6.

–The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 21-6 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, and stifled the Atascadero defense. Late in the first quarter, the Bearcats Devin Mowreader scored on a 13-yard run. The point-after kick made it 7-0.

In the second quarter, Bearcat Jake Morones ran into the end zone from the two yard line to make it 13-0. The PAT was good. Late in the second quarter, Greyhound Cole Tanner intercepted a pass on the Bearcat 33-yard line, but Atascadero could not capitalize. At half time, the Bearcats led 14-0.

The Bearcats kicked off to the Greyhounds to begin the second half. Evan Moscardi completed a long pass to Cole Tanner to move the ball to the Bearcats 33-yard line, but the Greyhounds turned the ball over on downs. Bearcat Devin Mowreader broke free on a long run to take the ball to the the Greyhounds 23-yard line. The Bearcats scored on a 2-yard run by Leo Kemp. The point after was good. The third quarter ended with the score 21-0.

The Bearcats threatened again early in the fourth quarter, but Greyhound Kane Cooks recovered a fumble on their own 14- yard line. QB Evan Moscardi completed a pass to Cole Tanner to move the ball to the Bearcats 44-yard line. The drive ended when the Bearcats intercepted a pass on their own 12-yard line. In the final minute of the game, Greyhound Evan Moscardi completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jarren Fisher. The point-after attempt failed.

Final score: Bearcats 21, Greyhounds 6.

