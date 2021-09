Sunday afternoon, Prescott Police responded to a vehicle vs bicycle crash at White Spar Road and Highway-89 at Haisley Road. Officers learned the cyclist, a 38-year old man from Scottsdale, was traveling northbound on Highway-89 when a vehicle, driven by an 87-year old female of Prescott, turned in front of the bicycle causing the rider to collide with the passenger side of the car. The impact threw the man from his bike and he came to rest in the middle of the roadway with significant life threatening injuries. The drive failed to yield and stated she didn’t see him as she was turning. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment; the driver was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn. No names were released.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO