A 39-year-old Winfield man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a truck Wednesday evening. The Winfield Police Department says Steven Anstaett was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle east in the 2800 block of East Ninth Avenue when he collided with the back of a pickup truck. The truck, a Dodge Ram driven by an 81-year-old Winfield man, was stopped in an eastbound lane and waiting on westbound traffic to pass so he could turn into a parking lot at the time, police said in a news release.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO