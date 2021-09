Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Name: Grow Up! Using Vines and Climbers In Your Garden. Dan Long who is a Horticulturist specializing in vines and climbers. Dan will speak on Grow Up! Using Vines and Climbers In Your Garden. Whether you're planning an expansive suburban landscape or looking for that special patio plant, there's a place for vines in your garden. The use of vines and climbers informal and natural garden settings will be discussed with an emphasis on clematis. Learn about an amazing array of vines both classic and new suited to a wide variety of growing conditions in all colors of the rainbow.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO