Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis. The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO