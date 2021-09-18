Mitchell Draizin: LGTBQ+ Ally and Community Activist
If ever there was an ally in the LGBTQ+ community, it is Mitchell Draizin. An accomplished business executive with a longstanding career in banking and real estate finance, Draizin has turned his focus from the business world to the LGBTQ+ world to work on initiatives and programs that benefit lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer-identifying people.
