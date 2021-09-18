CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Indians vs New York Yankees 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play game two with the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. The Indians are 2-4 in their last six games this season. The team won over the Minnesota Twins in their previous three-game series, winning the opener and the finale. Cleveland lost the first meeting with the Yankees last Friday to a disappointing score of 0-8. The Indians dropped their record to 71-74 and are second in the AL Central standings. The team is 11 games behind the leading team of the league.

#Ny Yankees#Yankee Stadium#The Cleveland Indians#The New York Yankees
