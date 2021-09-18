CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers (94-54) will collide with the Cincinnati Reds (77-71) in Game 2 of the NL Inter-Division three-game battle at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Los Angeles scored a total of 18 runs in beating the Arizona Diamondbacks by a sweep in their recent three-game set duel last time out. The Dodgers snapped a six-game winning streak after a 1-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. The LA Dodgers will try to get back in facing Cincinnati in Game 2 on Saturday. Starter Walker Buehler went 6.0 innings of work with three earned runs on six hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out five Cincinnati hitters in the losing effort. Catcher Will Smith earned the lone run scored by the Dodgers while Left Fielder Matt Beaty hit two shots with an RBI in the loss.

